Jon Hamm Recalls Getting Booted from Bill Simmons' Fantasy Football League
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
One of the various asides in Bill Simmons’ weekly NFL lines podcast with Cousin Sal is their fantasy football league in which the champion gets to banish another owner of his choice for the following season. Jon Hamm is (or, was) another member of the league, and discussed what it was like to be exiled from it. He had apparently sped through a Mad Men taping (and Sunset Boulevard) to get to the draft, only to then learn his fate. Famous people don’t always have the glamorous lives we expect.
[video via @Cartmaniak]