Jon Gruden's Hair Was Wild in the Carolina Heat
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 13 2020
Jon Gruden and the Raiders started their maiden season as a team from Las Vegas in Carolina in Week 1. It was 85 degrees and sunny at Bank of America Stadium and Gruden's hair did not stand up to the weather. Twitter noticed.
Hopefully, they will have the air conditioning cranking at the Raiders' new stadium because it has been known to get warm in the desert.
Gruden was then caught on his cell phone as the teams left the field for halftime. Was he talking to his hat guy? His hairstylist? The NFL may want to get to the bottom of this.