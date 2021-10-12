Roundup: Jon Gruden Resigns; Demi Lovato Has Thoughts on Aliens; Chuck Liddell Arrested For Domestic Violence
Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders ... Gruden repeatedly used homophobic, misogynistic language in emails ... Tornadoes rocked Oklahoma ... Human remains found in search for Lauren Cho ... Iraq captures ISIS finance chief ... Stocks were down to start the week ... Boosters are complicating efforts to persuade unvaccinated to get shots ... Oil prices continue to jump ... Blue Origin's toxic culture has slowed its growth ... Demi Lovato has thoughts on aliens ... Emma Corrin to star in FX's "Retreat" ... Bond box office takeaways ... Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence ... JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the season ... J.R. Smith made his collegiate golf debut ... Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with a sprained MCL ... Trey Lance to miss time with a knee sprain ... Ben Simmons might be returning to the Sixers ...
Veteran Packers have helped right the ship [Sports Illustrated]
Latest 2022 NFL mock draft [CBS Sports]
Week 6 reminded us what makes college football great [FanSided]
The NFL has a new Super Bowl favorite [Yahoo Sports]
1 billion TikTok users understand what Congress doesn't [The Atlantic]
Urban Meyer still has no idea what he's doing [The Big Lead]
The final trailer for Dune, which is out next weekend:
A breakdown of what happened on that bizarre ground rule double in Game 3 of the ALDS:
Conan O'Brien playing Resident Evil 6 on Clueless Gamer:
John Mayer -- "Like a Rolling Stone" (Live)