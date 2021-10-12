Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Head Coach After Meeting With Mark Davis
Jon Gruden has informed his staff that he will resign according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This news comes hours after news of more racist e-mails emerged, as well as homophobic and misogynistic e-mails. Gruden had just apologized for the first e-mail that had surfaced.
According to Adam Schefter, Gruden met with Raiders owner Mark Davis this afternoon.
One of the craziest parts of all this is that it happened during Monday Night Football. If Davis hadn't made Gruden an offer he couldn't refuse, Gruden would probably would have been working the Monday Night Football game tonight as his last extension with ESPN ran through the end of the 2021 season.
Gruden still has six-plus years remaining on the 10-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Raiders in 2018.
Update: Here is Gruden's brief statement.