Jon Gruden Made His Mask Into a Thong for Some Reason?
By Kyle Koster | Sep 28 2020
Jon Gruden has many talents. Knowing football. Having a way with words. Conjuring up limitless optimism and energy. He also has some weaknesses. One, apparently, is wearing a mask over his nose and mouth in compliance with NFL protocol.
Fresh off being fined $100,000 by the league for failing to do a pretty simple thing, Gruden revealed that he'd actually battled the virus previously. He promised to do his best going forward. And it looked like he just might adapt his behavior for a brief, glorious, and safe period Sunday.
Stomping around the field pregame before his Las Vegas Raiders took on the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Gruden look like a man on a mission — that mission being the noble endeavor of wearing a piece of fabric over his facial orifices.
In the opening stages of the action, Gruden remained steadfast in his resolve.
Then, something ... well, something happened. Because Gruden went from a guy properly wearing a mask to a guy wearing what looks a bit like an attempt at a homemade thong or athletic supporter. On his face. In public.
... Alright?
The NFL has no choice but to fine Gruden again. Maybe while they're at it they can get to the bottom of what's going on here, both on the surface and in the deep recesses of the mind that's causing this type of behavior.
A full report is needed, though, on second thought, may be a harrowing read.