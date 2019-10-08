Jon Gruden Welcomes Brother Jay to Family Tradition: Getting Fired By Ryan Phillips | Oct 08 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jay Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins on Monday and it didn't take long for his brother Jon Gruden to chime in on the situation. He did so by welcoming his brother to the club of fellow Grudens who have been canned.

Gruden wouldn't speculate on brother Jay joining him with Raiders. 'Got a lot of respect for my brother obviously and disappointed for him getting fired. But my dad's been fired, I've been fired, Jay's been fired. Welcome to the club, bro.' #RaidersNation — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) October 8, 2019

Come on, that's pretty funny.

Jay worked under Jon when he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jay was an assistant for the Bucs from 2002 through 2008. It wouldn't be shocking if the pair teamed up again.

Jay eventually went on to be offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2013 before Washington hired him in January of 2014. In five-plus seasons leading the Redskins, Gruden went 35-49-1 and opened the 2019 season at 0-5 before he was let go.