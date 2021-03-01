Roundup: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Rollout Begins; 'Nomadland' Wins Big at Golden Globes; Baseball Is Back
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 1, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Andrew Cuomo responds to sexual harassment allegations ... Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution to begin immediately ... How the U.S. plans to ramp up pace of vaccinations ... Dow futures rose entering the new week ... The power is back on in Texas but more problems remain ... Iran rejects nuclear talks ... Full list of winners from the Golden Globes ... The biggest snubs and surprises from the Golden Globes ... Gal Gadot turned heads Sunday night ... Jason Sudeikis accepted his award in a tie-dye hoodie ... Baseball is back with the first day of spring training ... Tommy Pham is lucky to be playing ... Mel Kiper compared Mac Jones to Tom Brady ... Victor Oladipo turned down a two-year extension from the Rockets ... Irv Cross died at 81 on Sunday ... Iowa scored a huge win on Sunday ...
Eight March things we're excited about [Sports Illustrated]
The best celebrity Zoom backgrounds at the Golden Globes [The Ringer]
Baylor lost this weekend but all is well in Waco [The Athletic]
The muddled history of Anti-Asian violence [The New Yorker]
Paul George and the Clippers still don't have it together [The Big Lead]
Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globes:
Ted Danson on what it's like to dine out with Larry David:
The "Mirror Workout" sketch from Saturday Night Live this weekend was really good:
Alice in Chains -- "Check My Brain"
Adding more music to your Monday: Queens of the Stone Age -- "No One Knows"