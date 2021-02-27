Roundup: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Approved; Ana de Armas Lands a Big Gig; Kevin Durant Out Several Weeks
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 27, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Department of Justice warns about growing domestic terrorism threat ... Intelligence report blames Mohamad bin Salman for Khashoggi killing ... Joe Biden visited Texas on Friday ... The Dow Jones dropped big time ... The S&P 500 was down as well, despite some good news ... Personal income and spending surged in January ... FDA endorses Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine ... Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new Superman movie ... George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite for "Ticket to Paradise" ... A "District 9" sequel is finally in the works ... Ana de Armas is Estee Lauder's new brand ambassador ... Kevin Durant is out through the All-Star break ... Domantas Sabonis is replacing Durant at the All-Star Game ... Wichita State makes made Isaac Brown its full-time head coach ... Macklemore is obsessed with golf ... The Atlanta Dream have been sold ...
A breakout candidate for every MLB team [CBS Sports]
The Patriots' quarterback opening is the NFL's most intriguing [Sports Illustrated]
Inside Joss Whedon's toxic world [Variety]
The Fierce Five thrived despite rampant abuse [Yahoo Sports]
Five pandemic mistakes we keep repeating [The Atlantic]
Archie Miller has failed in four years at Indiana [The Big Lead]
Kenan Thompson became a spiceman after conquering the Hot Ones gauntlet:
Conan O'Brien interviewing Colin Quinn is just so Irish:
Something Corporate -- "Punk Rock Princess"
Foo Fighters -- "Everlong"