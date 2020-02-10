Johnny Manziel to the Cleveland Browns!
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Manziel, the Texas A&M star, will certainly have a chance to win the starting job. Brian Hoyer, the possible starter, is coming off an injury, and the position is definitely unsettled. Manziel will have a formidable defense and strong weapons on offense: TE Jordan Cameron, RB Benn Tate and WR Josh Gordon.
Yes, I’ll have the Browns in the playoffs next season when the 2015 Mock Draft comes out Monday.
