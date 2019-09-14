Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Disputes She Has a Modeling Contract, Or Something By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 14 2019

Colleen Crowley, aka Johnny Manziel’s girlfriend, likes to wear clothing designed by a company called No Rulez NY, as her Instagram account can attest. Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported Crowley inked a modeling contract with the company. In a twist worthy of the Bard himself, Crowley took to Twitter to dispute TMZ’s reporting, writing she doesn’t have a contract and merely promotes the brand’s clothing.

@TMZ I don't model for No Rulez, just help promote from time to time. Have my own things in the works. Just to get the facts straight☝️ — Colleen Crowley (@Coll_Crowley) November 5, 2014

What a wonderful time to be alive, eh?