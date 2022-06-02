Roundup: Johnny Depp Wins Amber Heard Defamation Suit; Ukraine Close to World Cup Berth; RIP Marion Barber III
Joe Biden is leaning towards a Saudi Arabia visit ... Stock futures fell slightly heading into Thursday ... Four killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital ... Jury sides with Johnny Depp over Amber Heard in defamation suit ... Heidi Montage is pregnant with her second child ... Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO at Meta ... Biden to forgive $5.8 billion in loans for Corinthian Colleges students ... "Our Flag Means Death" renewed for Season 2 ... Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscars slap ... Marion Barber III died at 38 ... Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won The Match ... Duke's Trevor Keels remaining in NBA draft ... Ukraine beat Scotland, one win away from World Cup ... Bills' Andre Smith suspended six games for PEDs ... A tactical guide to the NBA Finals ... Edward Cabrera can throw gas ...
LeVar Burton opens up about Jeopardy! [The Ringer]
Top 127 prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft [The Athletic]
Jordan Poole's rise could put the Warriors in a financial bind [Yahoo Sports]
Questions for Warriors, Celtics in the NBA Finals [CBS Sports]
We have no nuclear strategy [The Atlantic]
Bartolo Colon is looking pretty good [The Big Lead]
Mike Camerlengo breaks down Marcus Smart crossing over Max Strus.
Highlights from the USMNT's 3-0 win over Morocco.
Bill Burr on the NBA being rigged.
Hozier -- "Almost"