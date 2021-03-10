Arrest Video Shows Intoxicated Johnny Damon Telling Police Officer He's Targeted for Being a Trump Supporter
By Kyle Koster | Mar 10, 2021, 8:15 AM EST
Johnny Damon was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence last month after police in Florida noticed the former Major League meandering dangerously down the road. Damon was discovered to have a blood-alcohol level of .30, nearly four times the legal limit. His wife Michelle Mangan-Damon was also arrested after tussling with a police officer.
TMZ obtained footage of the wild traffic stop which shows just how noticeably intoxicated the pair was, with Mangan-Damon repeatedly escalating the situation and her husband failing sobriety tests.
At one point Damon tries to reason with an officer by saying "Hey, bro, I'm a good f--ing guy. I know people are trying to target me because I'm a Trump supporter." Seems pretty on-brand.
On one hand, that tact didn't work as he'll have to face the consequences of his actions. On the other hand, it did because the couple was afforded an unbelievably long leash with which to conduct their aggressive actions. It's very easy to imagine the entire situation going differently and more catastrophically.