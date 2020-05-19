John Stockton Picks Giannis Antetokounmpo as His Best Modern NBA Comparison
By Stephen Douglas | May 19 2020
Ahmad Rashad hosted a sort of NBA Inside Stuff reunion on Zoom on Monday featuring some of the biggest basketball stars of the 1990's, including multiple members of the Dream Team.
Among that even more exclusive group was John Stockton. Who in today's game reminds him of his game? The answer - Giannis Antetokounmpo - might have showed off the best timing of his career.
Maybe there's something to this comparison. Both Giannis and Stockton saw their scoring and assists numbers steadily increase each of the first four years of their careers after being picked in the teens and not starting much as rookies. It's just that decided to focus on different specialties in their field. Possibly because of their slightly different body types. Other than that, I don't really see a difference.