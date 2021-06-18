Yes, John Stockton Appears in an Anti-Vaxxer Documentary
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 18, 2021, 9:26 AM EDT
John Stockton appears in the trailer for an anti-vaccine documentary(?) called "Covid and the Vaccine: Truth Lies, and Misconceptions Revealed." The former Utah Jazz point guard appears briefly in a five-minute trailer saying that the people in charge are the real problem and that he knows the things his children and grandchildren believe to be true aren't "based on my significant amount of research."
You can see the trailer here, but you are probably best not wasting your time.
Now is a good time to remind everyone that the vaccines are working, despite what the NBA's all-time assists leader says. So please get vaccinated.