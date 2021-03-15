John Oliver Is Not a Big Fan of Tucker Carlson
By Kyle Koster | Mar 15, 2021, 11:46 AM EDT
John Oliver devoted 25 minutes to dissecting Tucker Carlson's place in the country during Last Week Tonight and, spoiler alert, there doesn't seem to be much affection there. Oliver took his time explaining what the Fox News host is trying to do and the methods he uses to achieve those goals, in the end surmising that Carlson is “the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points.”
Oliver has skewered Carlson on multiple occasions over the years, but this particular segment rose to a new level. Whether it will provoke a response on Fox News this week remains to be seen. My money is on yes but I also have Florida State in the title game in a few weeks.
Just another revolution on the wild ride that is the market place of ideas. And honestly an Oliver-Carlson battle may be a welcome sign that the media ecosystem is healing even if these back-and-forths can be painful to watch and/or stomach based on political bent.