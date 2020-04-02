John Minko Leaving WFAN After Taking Buyout
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 02 2020
John Minko has taken a buyout and will be leaving WFAN, a station he's been with since its inception. Minko has been update man at WFAN since 1987 and it will be strange not to hear him on air daily anymore.
He made the announcement of his departure on Mike Francesa's Radio.com show on Thursday. Here's the clip:
Minko's final update will come at 5 p.m. on Friday, ending a run that has now spanned 32 yards and nine months. The 67-year-old will still call St John's men's basketball games.
Known by many as "The Mink Man," Minko was a fixture at WFAN and one of its most popular personalities. It will be really weird for the station to exist without him since he's been there so long.
It's certainly a sad day in sports radio.