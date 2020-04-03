John Minko Gives His Final Update On WFAN
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 03 2020
John Minko gave final update on WFAN Friday evening, wrapping up almost 33 years at the station. He took to the air to give his final news and scores update at 5 p.m. and signed off for the last time.
As we told you yesterday, the "Mink Man" took a buyout and is leaving the station. He has been at WFAN since its inception back in 1987. While he's leaving will continue to call St. John's men's basketball games for 570 WMCA.
The 67-year-old's final update is below:
It's the end of an era for WFAN. Minko has been an institution at the station and is one of its most popular personalities. He gained popularity due to his appearances on Mike & The Mad Dog during the 90s and 2000s. He's universally beloved and the outpouring of support when he announced his exit was incredible to see.
He acknowledged the love from his fans and colleagues in a tweet:
It's a sad day for sports radio.