John Travolta Randomly Roasted by John McEnroe During Wimbledon Broadcast
By Liam McKeone
Monday, July 3 marked the official start of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament and as always there were many celebrities in attendance. One of those celebrities was Idina Menzel and the opening day broadcast highlighted her early in the afternoon. It led to a random shot at John Travolta, who was not in attendance.
Behold, a roast eight years in the making.
No holding back from John McEnroe, it seems. This is, of course, a reference to Travolta accidentally calling Menzel "Adele Dazeem," back in 2014. Which still stuns eight years later because it wasn't even in the ballpark, man. Just not even close.
For Travolta this must feel like his own version of "is the Grink there" meme. One slip of the tongue and it is never forgotten. Not even at a tennis tournament nearly a decade later that Travolta didn't attend.