John Mara May Have Knocked Over Trash Cans After the Giants Lost and the Picture Is Hilarious
The Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants on Sunday to get their first win of the season as Younghoe Koo hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. Two more things also happened as Koo made the game winner: the Giants dropped to 0-3 on the season and there was a loud noise!
Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post quickly found the probably source of the loud noise - two trash cans that had been knocked over.
According to the ensuing article in the New York Post, those trash cans were in the vicinity of Giants' owner John Mara and other team VIPs according to Dunleavy, who suggested looking up a gif of Mara previously throwing a chair as circumstantial evidence that Mara was the one to knock over the cans. Here's Mara hilariously throwing a chair back in October 2018.
I did not remember that and it is a hilarious video. I really hope someone has video of Mara kicking that trash can. Especially considering the aftermath is reminiscent of the We Will Rebuild meme with the plastic chair that fell over. Mara - or whoever knocked over the cans - was lucky they both appear to have fresh bags. The only cleanup required was standing them back up. So at least there was one quick rebuild in the Meadowlands.