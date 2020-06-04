Brian Kilmeade Doesn't Think John Lennon Would Be Safe in Today's New York City
By Kyle Koster | Jun 04 2020
It's barely 9:30 a.m. and there has already been a monumental level of tomfoolery on the internet. Drew Brees using a stock image in his apology, Rudy Giuliani and Piers Morgan getting into a wildly unproductive argument, and the New York Times dealing with an internal revolt over Tom Cotton's op-ed advocating for military intervention in the U.S. on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests.
Please, dear readers, stay hydrated today. This pace will get the best of even the most hardened of browsers.
So it's with a bit of trepidation that we even signal-boost this incredible clip from Fox & Friends in which Brian Kilmeade speculates on John Lennon's hypothetical safety were he in New York City right now.
Ah yes, gone are the halcyon days when Lennon could enjoy safety on the streets of Manhattan. Things were better when the Beatles frontman could seek comfort in refuge in his Upper West Side residence with full confidence nothing bad was going to happen.