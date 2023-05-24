John Kruk Really Hates Baseball's New Rules
During Wednesday's matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, there was a ton of confusion in the top of the 10th inning about potential timing violations. First, Diamondbacks pinch-hitter Josh Rojas was nearly called for not being engaged with the pitcher in time. After a long discussion, he wasn't. Then Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrell was called for a pitch clock violation on the ensuing pitch. That's when Phillies color man John Kruk lost it.
Kruk was in rare form, railing on the rule changes and saying, "What a joke. What a circus this game's turned into."
Check it out:
At that point, the umpire should absolutely get on the mic and explain the delay and the ruling. Kruk is right to be furious. It was an absolute mess and no one knew what was going on.
Most people seem to like MLB's new rules and the pace of play they have generated. But the league still has some kinks to work out.