John Kerry Took Selfie, in Daring Bid To Kill Trend Off For Good
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Secretary of State John Kerry took a selfie with some nurses in Ethiopia. One can only hope this is the beginning of the end. Please ensure this photo reaches your local preteen. Do it for the girl I just saw take photos of herself making pouty faces for 20 minutes straight on the F-train.
[Getty]
RELATED: John Kerry, Kevin Millar, Kenny Chesney & Mike O’Malley Enjoyed the Red Sox Clincher Together, Obviously
RELATED: John Kerry Has Surprisingly Competent Soccer Heading Form