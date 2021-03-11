Sen. John Kennedy Was On One During 'Fox & Friends,' Mentioned Strippers and Harvey Weinstein Back-to-Back
By Kyle Koster | Mar 11, 2021, 10:17 AM EST
Sen. John Kennedy is a reoccurring guest on cable news because he gives interesting, yet often perplexing soundbites. One could create an amusing and bewildering afternoon by revisiting some of his home-cooked axioms over the past several years and doing some critical thinking on what they could mean or where they even came from.
Kennedy's latest appearance was on Fox & Friends this morning, where he peppered Brian Kilmeade with a 24-second stretch in which he mentioned strippers, Harvey Weinstein, and porn.
Kennedy works a dense, rich set. So many in the business say they have a tight five minutes, but the senator for Louisiana truly gets the most out of his time in front of the microphone. It sort of makes a curious person wonder just what an hour-long daily podcast out of his mind would look like. The intrigue of discovering what tightrope he's trying to walk on any given day would have to drive a significant amount of interest.
Perhaps it's time to start monetizing these takes instead of giving them away for free.