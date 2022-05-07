NASCAR's John Hunter Nemechek Nearly Hit By Full Beer During Post Race Interview
By Stephen Douglas
John Hunter Nemechek won the Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday night. It was Nemechek's first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of 2022. During his post race interview someone threw a full beer that hit his car just a few feet away.
Who throws a full beer? Only the worst people would ever throw something at another person, but that's like a $10 projectile.
Apparently, this is a thing in racing. Not the beer part, but interviewing guys on the track where they are vulnerable to something like this instead of on victory lane. Imagine if this beer had hit the driver or the even more vulnerable interviewer.