John Harbaugh Looking at a Big Fine After He Was Shown Screaming at a Ref Without a Mask
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 28 2020
John Harbaugh was shown screaming at an official on the sidelines during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Any other year, this is no big deal, but in 2020, Harbaugh is about to get a sizable fine because he didn't have his mask on.
The details surrounding the incident are inconsequential. Harbaugh had his mask down and he was screaming in someone's face. Just read the room, man. There were only a few people there and the pumped in crowd noise isn't that loud. He could hear you.
Vic Fangio, Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll were all fined $100,000 for not wearing their masks during week 2. They have appealed.