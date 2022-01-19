John Gonzalez on His New Sports Illustrated Podcast, Ben Simmons and Good Ol' Q&As
John Gonzalez, who recently joined Sports Illustrated, debuted the outlet's newest podcast today. He stopped by to talk about the pilot episode of Sports Illustrated Weekly, what to expect in the future, and what the opportunity means to him as someone who grew up reading SI. He also is forced to answer a few Ben Simmons questions in his capacity as a Philadelphia sports enthusiast. Plus, revisiting his excellent Q&A with comedian Ben Schwartz.