The Co-Founder of Peloton Wakes Up Every Morning and Shovels Handfuls of Water Into His Mouth Until He Feels Sick
By Kyle Koster | Dec 11, 2020, 10:51 AM EST
Hadn't heard of John Foley, the co-founder of Peloton, before today's feature in The New York Times? Join the club. After reading this though, you won't ever be able to remove the mental image of a person hunched over a sink, feverishly shoveling handfuls of water into their mouth until they reach the precipice of nausea. Welcome to that club as well.
Because that's how Foley starts his Sundays.
Twenty years ago a colleague told me the key to your day is to hydrate at much as you can, so the first thing I do is drink 40 sips of water from my hand at the upstairs bathroom sink. It’s efficient. I drink until I feel like I’m going to throw up water. Every day.
It's been an absolutely wild year for news with countless revelations that inspire horror and shock. And while the stakes here are virtually non-existent, it's tough to remember a more jarring and troubling string of sentences published in the newspaper of record.
Like, what would you do if you walked in on your spouse or roommate or even small child doing this? You would encourage cup use. Even one of those little paper jobs if money is tight. Literally anything less animalistic. Because there's a certain feeling that comes with trying to use cupped hands as a vessel and it's far from pride. Even one sip.
We're talking about 40! Forty sips. An amount that makes him feel uncomfortable.
Give this bit of reporting an award. It's magnificent and unrivaled in vividness.