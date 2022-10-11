John Fetterman Goes Nuclear With 'Dr. Oz is a Cowboys Fan' Billboard in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania has an important choice to make on November 8th as they will vote for a new senator. Their choices are either their current Lt. Governor John Fetterman or... Dr. Oz. Fetterman has been running an incredibly effective online campaign that consists of dunking on Dr. Oz on a daily basis. We will find out in a few weeks if that online dominance translates to the election booths, but today Fetterman took the fight to the streets ,buying billboard space near Lincoln Financial Field that says "Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan."
Mind you the Eagles play the Cowboys at home this Sunday night. Political allegations don't get much more serious than this in the Philadelphia area.