John Daly's Son, a Freshman Golfer at Arkansas, Signs NIL Deal With Hooters
By Stephen Douglas
John Daly II is following in his father's footsteps. The son of two-time golf major champion John Daly is a freshman at Arkansas, the same school his father attended in the 80's. He's also endorsing Hooters now as a member of the golf team. Just like dad.
It seems like there are constantly NIL deals that make you think, see, now this is why NIL is great and this is definitely one of them. When else would you ever have a son speak so glowingly about his father's relationship with Hooters? I bet in most families that would not be considered a positive.