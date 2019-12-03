VIDEO: John Daly Calls Into Finebaum, Stumps for Lane Kiffin or Rex Ryan to Coach Arkansas By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 02 2019 John Daly on Paul Finebaum Show

John Daly, the supremely likable pro golfer, called into Paul Finebaum's radio show today to advocate for his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks to hire Lane Kiffin or Rex Ryan to restore the football program. Here is the video that aired on SEC Network today:

Endearingly, Daly did not set up this interview -- he called into the public fan line, as Apple CEO Tim Cook did earlier this year during Auburn's NCAA Tournament run (as "Tim from Cupertino).

Daly revealed not only that he has spoken to Kiffin and Ryan about the job (he went into more detail about chats with Kiffin, who didn't say yes or no), but also that he expressed his opinion to Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek and gave the coaches' phone numbers to him.

Daly was realistic that it would take Arkansas's new coach at least three years to turn things around from current depths, and it'll be interesting to see if he wound up having any true influence in the process.

[H/T Chris Vanini]