John Daly and Kid Rock Were Told To Put On Their Masks While Supporting Donald Trump at Presidential Debate
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
The final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden took place on Thursday night. The Trump campaign had a surprise guest there to throw off the challenger, but that didn't seem to get much reaction as the evening approached. So Trump may have to go to plan B and that involves rap rock and bombs down the fairway. That's right, Kid Rock and John Daly were in attendance to support Trump.
It wouldn't be a true appearance from any Trump supporter if they just showed up and wore their masks. As you can see from the picture Daly posted, they got shoulder to shoulder to take a selfie. And they had to be asked / told to wear masks.
Yeah, this tracks.