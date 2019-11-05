The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

John Collins Suspended 25 Games for Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Policy

By Kyle Koster | Nov 05 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 26: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during a game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on October 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy, Adrian Wojnarowski reports this morning. The substance in question is Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 -- you know, that substance we all know and love.

Collins, in his third year out of Wake Forest, is averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in five games this season. He was looking to build upon a breakout year for the Hawks, who have a plethora of young, exciting talent.

The 25-game suspension of a key piece obviously changes that. Had I known this was going to happen, there's no way I'd have picked them to shock the world and get to the NBA Finals. Oh well.