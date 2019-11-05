John Collins Suspended 25 Games for Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Policy By Kyle Koster | Nov 05 2019 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy, Adrian Wojnarowski reports this morning. The substance in question is Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 -- you know, that substance we all know and love.

Collins, in his third year out of Wake Forest, is averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in five games this season. He was looking to build upon a breakout year for the Hawks, who have a plethora of young, exciting talent.

The 25-game suspension of a key piece obviously changes that. Had I known this was going to happen, there's no way I'd have picked them to shock the world and get to the NBA Finals. Oh well.