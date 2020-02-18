John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Might Be Engaged
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 18 2020
John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh might be engaged. The 42-year-old WWE star and Shariatzadeh were out and about in San Diego when she was spotted with what looked like an engagement ring on her finger.
Here's a shot of Cena with a fan and Shariatzadeh, it's clear she's got a huge rock on her hand:
The couple have been seen with each other since March of 2019 and made their red carpet debut together in October.
While the engagement rumors seem a bit crazy, Cena did just tweet out the following quote on Tuesday:
Cena was previously engaged to fellow professional wrestler Nikki Bella. He proposed to her in 2017, but their six-year relationship ended in 2018.