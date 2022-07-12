John Bolton Casually Admitted to Planning Coups on CNN
John Bolton was Donald Trump's National Security Advisor from April 2018 to September 2019 and spent years working in both Bush Administrations. We all know it was likely he saw some crazy, shady things during his time in D.C., but he's been around the block long enough to know not to discuss that stuff publicly. Which is why no one could have imagined he'd simply walk onto a CNN set and casually admit to planning coups on live television.
Jake Tapper brought Bolton on Tuesday to discuss the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing. When Tapper said, "One doesn't have to be brilliant to attempt a coup," Bolton wasn't having it. He piped up and spilled the beans quickly.
Video is below:
He essentially said, "Listen, Jake, overthrowing a sovereign government is hard work, trust me I've done it." It's not necessarily what he said, it's the casual, matter-of-fact tone he said it in. Sort of in a, "Look, we've all planned coups, we all know how hard it is" way.
Just an amazing piece of content.