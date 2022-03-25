Costa Rica's Johan Venegas Had the Flop of the Century Against Canada
Canada and Costa Rica were facing off in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Thursday night when something truly remarkable happened. Costa Rican winger Johan Venegas might have had the greatest flop of all-time. And it worked.
The teams were tied at 0-0 in the 34th minute, when Canada's Mark-Anthony Kaye and Venegas crossed paths. Kaye lowered his shoulder into Venegas for some light contact. Venegas went down like a sniper got him. And the referee actually bought it. Kaye -- who already had a yellow card from earlier in the match -- was given a second yellow, which therefore became a red card and he was ejected.
Check it out:
Another look:
That's just hilarious. It's Shane Battier-like. That said, Kaye was already on a yellow card and has to be smarter than that. His decision there wound up putting Canada down to 10 men, and the Costa Ricans scored to take a 1-0 halftime lead a few minutes later.