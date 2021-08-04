Joey Votto Thinks You Should Stop Booing the Astros
Joey Votto was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show and he came with a take that's hotter than his bat is right now. He thinks it's time to stop booing the Houston Astros.
The Cincinnati Reds first baseman essentially said it was time to move on. According to MLB, the Astros cheated in 2017 and 2018, and won the 2017 World Series while implementing their sign-stealing system. That's almost four years ago. Yes, the public didn't learn about it until November of 2019. Since there were no fans in the stands during the 2020 season, this season is the first chance many fans have gotten to display their displeasure.
Still, Votto thinks it's time to get over it. He'd also like you to know he really likes Jose Altuve and believes the pint-sized second baseman when he claims he didn't participate in the sign stealing.
Here's what Votto had to say:
Perhaps Votto's best point is that the Astros weren't the only team doing it. Rumors have long suggested tons of teams were employing some form of sign stealing, Houston just got caught.
He makes some fair points, but I don't think fans will let up this season. Maybe in 2022 things will be different, but for now prepare to see more inflatable trash cans hitting fields across baseball.
Here's Votto's full interview for more context: