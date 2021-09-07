Joey Gallo Has Been a Massive Bust For the Yankees
When the New York Yankees added Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, many believed they had boosted their playoff chances considerably. By adding the long-time Texas Rangers lefty slugger, they had found a player uniquely suited to their home ballpark, and a consistent OPS producer. After five weeks, the acquisition has been an absolute bust.
In 35 games with the Yankees, Gallo has been a disaster. He's hitting .130, with a .291 on-base percentage, a .325 slugging percentage and an OPS of .617. He's hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. Perhaps most concerning, Gallo has struck out 61 times in 151 plate appearances. That's right, he's striking out in 40.3 percent of his plate appearances.
Gallo has absolutely cratered since the trade. In 95 games with the Rangers this season, he hit .223 with an OPS of .869, 25 home runs and 55 RBIs. His batting average has dropped to .196 for the full season and his OPS has dipped to .798. And that's happened in just a few weeks.
Luckily for the Yankees, it hasn't hurt their playoff chances yet. They own the top wild card spot in the American League, sit a half-game above the Boston Red Sox and are 3.5 games up on the Toronto Blue Jays. But New York has also lost seven of its last 10 games and could use a boost from their big deadline acquisition.
We'll see what happens with Gallo over the next few weeks but, as of now, he's a complete mess.