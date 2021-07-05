Roundup: Joey Chestnut Reigns Again; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Got Married; MLB All-Star Rosters Announced
Remainder of collapsed Florida condo tower demolished ... Joe Biden reflects on 4th of July, COVID ... Joey Chestnut topped his own world record ... Oil prices hovering at $75 ... Pope Francis is well following colon surgery ... GOP governors implore residents to get vaccinated ... Taliban makes gains in Afghanistan ... "F9" leads big box office weekend ... Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton ... MLB announces All-Star rosters ... Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to first-ever Olympic appearance ... Max Verstappen cruised Austrian Grand Prix win ... Former UCLA football coach Terry Donahue died at 77 ... Top recruit J.T. Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State ... MLB hopes to interview Trevor Bauer, accuser ... Stage 9 of the Tour de France was nuts ... Internal ESPN drama goes public ...
Winners and losers of 2021 MLB All-Star roster [Bleacher Report]
Four things to know about the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team [Sports Illustrated]
Britney Spears's conservatorship nightmare [The New Yorker]
Euro 2020 semifinals preview [FanSided]
Martin Short hilariously roasted Conan O'Brien for wearing shorts:
Chris Rock and David Spade talking stand-up back in 2010:
Wolfgang Puck breaks down restaurant scenes from movies:
Reel Big Fish -- "Take On Me"
And a Bruce Springsteen classic to celebrate the holiday ... no, not that one: