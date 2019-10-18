Joel Klatt Is Not a Fan of Danny Kanell Subtweeting Him By Bobby Burack | Oct 18 2019 Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Slow news days in this business can be saved by a plethora of things, one of them is a little sports media Twitter feud. We got one today.

Earlier this week, Joel Klatt ranked the Clemson Tigers as the seventh-best team in the nation. A few days later, fellow college football analyst Danny Kanell mysteriously ran a Twitter pole asking if those that rank Clemson seventh are "really smart" or are so bad that they "should be fired." Klatt saw right through this and called out the subtweet.

Just put my name in the tweet if you're going to be a troll...Clemson is a really good team that will likely be in the CFP, but to suggest that other teams haven't EARNED a higher rank at this point in the season is misleading and dishonest https://t.co/vUIIxOnrFc — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 18, 2019

I can see it both ways, honestly. Sure, subtweeting is a weak move but it's also really funny and can be more effective than tagging your target. Klatt wasn't done, though, and took option B. by tagging Kanell but not trolling him:

Not going to troll @dannykanell with subjective opinion poll about his job status...just going to hit him facts



1 pt for every FBS win your opp. have had

Ohio State 20

Wisconsin 17

Alabama 12

LSU 12

Penn State 12

Clemson 11

Oklahoma 10 (Avg. 9.6 Y/play would be top mark ever) — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 18, 2019

Due to the fact Klatt hit Kanell with straight facts, this round goes to Klatt. But again, subtweeting is not criminal. It makes you think, piece things together, and if done correctly, will make you chuckle. So, it just all depends on how you want your blow to land.