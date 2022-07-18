Joel Embiid Seems Like a Delightful Wedding Guest
The Philadelphia 76ers didn't accomplish their NBA championship goals on the court this season, but star center Joel Embiid played at an MVP-level. The big man has earned some much-needed R&R this offseason and boy does it look like he's having a blast.
On Sunday video surfaced of Embiid appearing to have the time of his life at a Jewish wedding. He danced the Hora and even got lifted on a chair with a woman who was decidedly not his girlfriend Anne de Paula. Embiid was loving the whole thing and looked like the life of the party.
Enjoy these videos from the occasion:
That settles it, if I ever get married, Joel Embiid gets the first invite.