Joel Embiid Buries Ben Simmons on Twitter
Joel Embiid has done little to disguise his frustrations with playing alongside Ben Simmons over the past year. Or, more accurately, playing at an MVP level for the Philadelphia 76ers while Simmons refuses to participate in games. So it's not any surprise that the big man wouldn't hold back after his team swapped the discontented guard for the differently agitated James Harden.
Embiid went straight for the largest shovel to toss a bit on the Simmons Era coffin.
Here is the source material, for those unaware.
A very successful trade deadline for all far-flung content creators. One of the few days we'll actually say "This League" without a twinge of irony.