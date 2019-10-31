Joel Embiid Takes Shots at Karl-Anthony Towns and His Mom On Instagram After Fight By Stephen Douglas | Oct 30 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns had a physical altercation during Wednesday night's Philadelphia 76ers - Minnesota Timberwolves game. They both got tossed. Ben Simmons put Towns in a choke hold. Embiid fired up the crowd. It was a whole thing. Being the NBA, it didn't end there. Embidd took the fight to Instagram after the game.

This might be Emiid's masterpiece. He shouted out former teammate Jimmy Butler who infamously dominated a Timberwolves practice with the third-stringers. He called himself a lion and said a "cat" pulled on him. And he talked about KAT's mother. If you missed it, yes, she was literally going after Embiid as he walked to the tunnel.

Also several folks have confirmed that it is indeed KAT's Mom yelling at Embiid and being held by back by his Dad at the end pic.twitter.com/ta2ohDiBQW — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 31, 2019

Embiid celebrating the ejection is one of those heat of the moment things. Reveling in it on social media is pure Embiid. After he put a finger in Towns' eye. His performance online is somehow stronger than it is on the court.