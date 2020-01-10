Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery on Left Ring Finger
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 09 2020
Joel Embiid will be out for a few weeks due to a torn radial collateral ligament in the ring finger of his left hand. He is set to undergo surgery on Friday.
ESPN is reporting Embiid met with a hand specialist before his Philadelphia 76ers faced the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. He'll be reevaluated in a few weeks.
Embiid injured his finger Monday night and it looked gnarly.
Embiid is having a solid year for the Sixers. In 31 games he's averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.
The 25-year-old is obviously the biggest star on the Sixers, who are 24-14 and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They need him to return as quickly as possible.