Joel Embiid Captions Shushing Photo With Dark Knight Quote, Jimmy Butler Recruits
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 10 2020
Joel Embiid made a shushing gesture to the Philadelphia crowd that had earlier booed the 76ers after hitting a dagger to beat the Bulls on Sunday. While he initially said that the gesture was intended as a sign to himself about not playing up to lofty standards, his recent social media posting seemingly indicates that he's been reading rumors that the team will trade him and build around Ben Simmons. It now appears he's embracing the heel role with this Dark Knight caption:
And of course it wouldn't be THIS LEAGUE without Embiid's former teammate Jimmy Butler weighing in on the matter. "I know a place where villains are welcome," Butler commented, implying a desire for Embiid to join him on the Miami Heat.