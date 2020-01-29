Joel Embiid Wore #24 and Yelled 'Kobe!' as He Hit a Fadeaway For His 24th Points
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 28 2020
Joel Embiid had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 115-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Embiid wore #24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. Embiid had to get extra special permission to wear the number since the Sixers retired it in 1986 to honor Hall of Famer Bobby Jones.
After the game, Embiid told a story about watching Kobe play in the 2010 Finals and said that he would wear #24 if he could.
During his postgame press conference Embiid said that he had yelled "Kobe!" during his final shot of the game. That shot was a baseline fadeaway that left him with a poetic 24 points.