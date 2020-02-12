VIDEO: Marcus Morris Got Into a Shoving Match With Joel Embiid
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11 2020
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, 110-103. Joel Embiid scored 26 on 17 field goal attempts and was enough of a nightmare for the Clippers that newly acquired tough guy Marcus Morris Sr. engaged him in a shoving match.
Morris finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds in 35 minutes. He reentered the game with 6:35 remaining in the 4th quarter and the Clippers down six. Morris proceeded to take over the game, making one of four field goal attempts and getting called for two defensive fouls, one offensive foul and one technical foul. He capped his performance by getting blocked by Embiid.
Morris has now played enforcer during losses for two different teams this season.