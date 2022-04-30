Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely After Getting Hurt in a Blowout
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers closed out the Toronto Raptors Thursday night with a 132-97 blowout win to wrap up their opening round NBA playoff series. Unfortunately, that victory was costly, as Embiid suffered a blow to the face that will put him out indefinitely. Frankly, he never should have been in the game at the time he suffered the injury.
Here's the play where he got injured:
Notice the time and score. The Sixers were up 29 with four minutes left. There was absolutely no reason for Doc Rivers and the Sixers to have their MVP candidate on the floor at that point. The game was over.
Now, according to Shams Charania, Embiid will be out a while:
What a massive mistake from Rivers not getting Embiid out of that game. Now Philly is without its best player against a really good Miami Heat team.