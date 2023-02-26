Joel Embiid Made the Greatest Shot of His Career and He Knew It Didn't Matter
The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-107, on Saturday night in Philly. The Celtics are now 3-0 against the Sixers this season with the games all going into the fourth quarter being reasonably close. Last night's game was the Sixers' best chance at a win as they had the game tied at 107 with 10-seconds remaining before Jayson Tatum hit the game-winner. What happened next is almost as amazing.
Joel Embiid hit a shot from about 75'-80' feet as time expired. Embiid and the officials knew it was late, but everyone else in the building, including Mike Breen, got very excited.
What a moment this kind of was for Embiid. As soon as Tatum hit that three Embiid not only knew the situation (no timeouts), but wanted the ball to put up the prayer. And he got it - and didn't - all at once. Just a brutal way to finish a 41 point, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 block performance.
Embiid made the biggest, clutchest - and longest - shot of his career and knew it didn't count before it even went in. It capped another loss to the Celtics and got to listen to an arena full of fans went from euphoria to shock and confusion to disappointment. The full Philadelphia basketball experience. And the story of Joel Embiid's life, as he said in his postgame press conference.
He's right about one thing - it makes for a hell of a highlight.