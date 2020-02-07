Joel Embiid Got Destroyed by Giannis and Shaq on Thursday Night
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 06 2020
Shaquille O'Neal loves to criticize big men. There aren't as many traditional bigs as there were back in his playing days, so he doesn't get as many opportunities in the modern NBA, but if you're a guy like Joel Embiid, you better play like a monster when you're on TNT or Shaq is going to go in on you. And that is just what happened tonight.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-101, and Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated with 36 points, 20 rebounds and 6 assists. Joel Embiid had 19 points on 26 shots and went 3-of-10 from three. At the half, Shaq ripped into Embiid, calling him soft and using a baby voice.
Embiid is in a tough spot. His team is miserable. He's playing with a bad hand. They probably quit on their coach. It's clear the franchise needs to pick Simmons or Embiid, but unclear who they will pick. And Shaq is just going to be sitting there waiting for any game like this.