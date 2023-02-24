Ja Morant Tried to Dunk on Joel Embiid and Ended Up on the Wrong Highlight Reel
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, 110-105. It was not a great showing for Memphis as they blew a 12-point fourth quarter lead in their first game after the All-Star Break. The Grizzlies have now lost 10 of their last 14 games. Ja Morant especially struggled, scoring just 15 points on 3-of-15 field goal attempts. He was 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter including one serious challenge of Joel Embiid at the rim. Morant tried and Embiid responded with an emphatic block.
The Sixers took the lead on the next posession and the Grizzlies never scored again. Embiid's block was as spectacular as Morant's dunk would have been in another timeline. It was his sixth of the game and a statement that maybe the Sixers are as good as the Grizzlies fancy themselves.
Last month Morant pulled off one his most vicious dunks of the season and later tweeted "jump with me if you want to go viral."
Embiid did just that and Morant ended up on another highlight reel. Just not his own.